Russia urges West to more actively encourage Kiev to implement Minsk Agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia expects that the West has Moscow’s call to more actively encourage Kiev to implement the Minsk Agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks with Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva.

"We called on our European colleagues to more actively influence Kiev in order to achieve total implementation of the Minsk Agreements. I expect that this signal has been heard and that we would be able to see results shortly," he said.

The peaceful settlement in Donbass is based on the Minsk Protocol, signed by the participants of the Contact Group on February 12, 2015. The paper implies a ceasefire, an arms withdrawal, as well as a deep constitutional reform in Ukraine that should lead to de-centralization of power and provision of special status to Donbass.