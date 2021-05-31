Moscow hopes downturn in ties with EU can be reversed, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. It is necessary to learn from the negative trends that have emerged in the relations between Russia and the EU in recent years and to reverse them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a conference focusing on Moscow-EU ties.

"We want to believe that these trends can be reversed," he said. "But in order to do that, we need to break out of the vicious circle of mutual alienation, try to have a sense of vision, to listen and to hear, to have a substantive discussion guided by facts instead of repeating unsubstantiated propaganda handbooks year after year, to realize the shared responsibility for the future of the European continent, to revive the culture of dialogue on this basis, and to demonstrate joint political will for cooperation based on mutual interests."

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that "the new reality and the polycentrism of the emerging world order will sooner or later make us go back to the question on the very nature of relations between Russia and the EU."

"If we reject shared spaces, then what foundation can be used to build these relations in the future? The well-known principles [formulated by former EU foreign policy chief Federica] Mogherini cannot play this role, obviously," Lavrov concluded. "Rhetoric can change neither geography, nor the complementarity of economies, nor the abundance of contacts between citizens".

To work together despite the crisis

Lavrov proceeding, saying that "Russia and the European Union, despite the crisis in their relations, should work together on addressing a number of international problems, including those in the field of security and struggle against the coronavirus pandemic".

"Even amid the current crisis there are number areas where our interaction is very relevant, such as the health service, energy, science and engineering, climate change and the rather complex package of issues of what is sometimes referred to as green transition. The common transborder challenges and threats, international terrorism, drug trafficking and cybercrime are still there. There is a great demand for further joint work on such international tracks as Middle East settlement, the Iranian nuclear dossier and strategic stability. High on the agenda is the pooling of efforts in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic," Lavrov said.

Lavrov stressed that concerns developed regularly between the two sides, but they must be supported by concrete facts. He added that Moscow was open co constructive cooperation with Brussels on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

"It is on this basis that we successfully build relations with an overwhelming majority of countries around the world," Lavrov said. "As President Vladimir Putin has stressed, it is essential to take an honest attitude to the dialogue with each other, to get rid of phobias of the past and to look into the future."

"The indivisibility of security, which was unanimously and solemnly proclaimed by all Euro-Atlantic countries, is incompatible with attempts to create islands of stability, be it around NATO or the European Union. The pandemic is a sad reminder to this effect," Lavrov said.

He warned that old-time spots of tensions might be complemented by new ones, for instance, post-pandemic reduction of technological chains, digitization and green trends in the economy, including the introduction of a carbon tax.

"All this will be happening at a time when the non-sanction segment in the world economy will be shrinking steadily," Lavrov said.