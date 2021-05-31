Lavrov castigates West for persistently meddling in the affairs of Russia and its allies

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Western countries demonstrate disdain for the universal principles of international law and continue to blatantly interfere in the internal affairs of Russia and its strategic partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of a conference on Russia-EU relations on Monday.

"In general, outright meddling in the internal affairs of Russia and its allied states is being witnessed. Apparently, this suggests how the rules-based system, which the West wants to increasingly rely on, while deviating from the universal norms of international law, should look like," Lavrov pointed out.

As Russia’s top diplomat stressed, "the ‘highly likely’ mentality continues to be applied to all situations" in the West today.

Moscow won’t turn a blind eye to the new inimical moves that are being cobbled together in Brussels, Russian Foreign Minister said.

The top diplomat emphasized that Russia is ready for honest interaction with the European Union on an equal footing. "This does not mean that we will close our eyes to the new unfriendly steps, or the attempts to talk from a position of strength, or the meddling in [our] internal affairs. Such steps are being prepared, and they are being talked about openly, but a response will definitely follow," he forewarned.

As the foreign minister pointed out, the architects of "this corrupt policy" should consider whether this line is in Europeans’ interest. He said that international relations were now at a difficult and contradictory stage of transformation.

"For Europeans, this all poses a daunting challenge to move out of the old comfort zone and define their own strategic interests, including the awareness of the natural competitive advantages of belonging to a vibrantly developing Eurasian continent. If Europe does this, it will be possible to begin moving from the current conflict-based co-existence to a still competitive, yet a conflict-free one, and then, maybe, on to something more serious," the chief Russian diplomat emphasized.

"Division lines"

The situation in relations between Russia and the European Union remains alarming, as division lines in Europe get deeper like frontline trenches, Russian Foreign Minister told.

"The situation remains rather alarming. Our common European continent is experiencing an unprecedented crisis of trust. Division lines are emerging in Europe again. They are moving eastwards and get deeper, as if they were frontline trenches," Lavrov said.

He believes that the Russia-EU prospects for a common agenda are rather limited.

"The role of pan-European organizations, in the first place, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, is being devalued. The mechanisms of structured cooperation, even structured contacts with the European Union and NATO, have been emasculated," Lavrov said. He recalled that just recently Russia and the European Union were working together on such ambitious projects as the creation of four pan-European spaces of cooperation.

"Back in 2010 we were prepared for creating a Russia-EU committee on foreign policy and security, but the EU eventually backtracked on the Meseberg agreement," Lavrov said. He stressed that the same happened to the almost finalized framework agreement on cooperation in crisis settlement. Russia and the European Union stopped literally one step away from introducing a visa-free regime, "although the EU was putting forward ever more preconditions."

Lavrov emphasized that all those initiatives had existed long before the Ukrainian crisis of 2014, "when the European Union decided to take the side of those who had come to power in an illegal way."

"Every six months there were Russia-EU summits, and once a year - joint meetings of the Russian government and the European Commission. There existed different formats of the permanent Russia-EU Partnership Council and 17 dialogues on issues ranging from human rights to energy and innovations… Now this multi-level and mutually beneficial architecture of cooperation is frozen at the EU initiative, to put it mildly," Lavrov concluded.

"The path of groundless allegations"

The foreign minister proceeded, saying that "instead of a fact-based dialogue, the European Union has chosen to go down the path of groundless allegations and illegitimate unilateral sanctions".

"Currently, unilateral illegitimate sanctions are being bred against our country based on arbitrary characteristics at the discretion of the EU. A fact-based dialogue is being brushed aside [by the EU] in favor of groundless accusations in the ‘highly likely’ spirit, while the presumption of innocence is replaced by the presumption of guilt simply by definition," the diplomat elaborated.

"Even now, just recently, our British colleague claimed that what happened in Belarus [the Ryanair incident - TASS] could not have happened unbeknownst to Moscow," he added.