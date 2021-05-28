US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty poses threat to EU’s security, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The United States’ withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies poses no threat to Russia’s security, but the EU may have problems, the head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"For Europeans, yes, that’s for sure, for us - no," he said when asked about possible problems with monitoring and controlling troop movements and the location of military bases after Washington’s withdrawal from the accord.

The diplomat stressed that such difficulties stem from the lack of a sufficient number of satellites on the European side.

In November 2020, the United States officially withdrew from the accord, alleging that Russia violated some of its provisions.

In January, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow had launched internal state procedures to leave the Treaty on Open Skies.

On May 19, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) unanimously approved the law denouncing the treaty. This legislation was included in the preliminary agenda of the next plenary session of Russia’s Federation Council scheduled to be held on June 2.