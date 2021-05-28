US affirming Open Skies exit won’t improve climate for Putin-Biden summit, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Washington’s announcement of its decision not to rejoin the Treaty on Open Skies will hardly improve the atmosphere in the run-up to the much-awaited summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, set to take place in Geneva on June 16, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"The atmosphere is not the best ahead of the summit since the Americans have announced that they won’t rejoin [the treaty]," he pointed out.

"We have repeatedly urged our European partners to talk the Americans into returning to the accord but with no result," the diplomat revealed.

A US Department of State spokesperson confirmed to TASS on Thursday that the United States did not plan to rejoin the Treaty on Open Skies. Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. This will be the first Russian-US summit after Putin’s top-level face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.