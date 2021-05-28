Lavrov says Russia regrets EU wrecking relations with Moscow

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his regret over Brussels’ actions, aimed at destroying all mechanisms of ties with Moscow, during Friday’s talks with his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar, Russia’s top diplomat stated.

"Mr. Logar’s visit takes place ahead of Slovenia’s EU Presidency, which begins on June 1, so we, of course, paid attention to this topic. We confirmed our deep concerns over Brussels’ actions, aimed at undermining all mechanisms that existed between Russia and the EU, and expressed our regret that the EU’s position is being shaped, based on the lowest common denominator, defined by an aggressive Russophobic minority," he said at the press conference after the talks.

The top diplomat pointed out that his Slovenian counterpart confirmed the EU’s position on a number of topics, such as the state of affairs around blogger Alexey Navalny, the situation in the eastern Ukraine, the topic of Crimea, and the situation around Belarus.

"Once again, we provided detailed answers to all these questions, based on facts, not empty allegations," Lavrov stressed.