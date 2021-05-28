Senior diplomat hopes ambassadors will return to Moscow, Washington after summit

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Friday he hoped that one of the outcomes of the June 16 Russian-US summit in Geneva will be the return of the two countries’ Ambassadors, Anatoly Antonov and John Sullivan, to Washington and Moscow respectively.

"I would very much like to hope that we will come to that," he said answering a question on the issue.

Ryabkov noted though that there were not too many signs indicating that Russia and the United States were able to work on a constructive agenda. "The question is how all that will fit into the context and what results will be achieved at the summit," he said. "The ambassadors, upon returning to their places of duty, should have a work program in at least some areas."

"Now, in addition to formulating proposals on the summit’s agenda, about which we will report to the leadership, we are trying to understand where certain progress in our relations is possible to some extent," he explained. "We have intense contacts with the Americans, and the dates for the ambassadors’ return are a consequence of these efforts.".