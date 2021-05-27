Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve emerging problems peacefully

MOSCOW, May 27./TASS/. Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve all the emerging problems peacefully, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday following a telephone conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

"The Russian side reaffirmed the appeal to the parties to settle all emerging problems peacefully, through negotiations. Russia is ready to continue to provide possible assistance to this process," the ministry said.

Rudenko and Klaar exchanged opinions and views on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement within the context of activity of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province’s border district. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that six Armenian troops had been captured when trying to cross the border between the two countries. According to Azerbaijan, several pieces of Armenian military equipment, including tanks, were detected near the border on Thursday morning. The Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture, adding, however, that the Armenian troops had been engaged in engineering works in a border district of the Gegharkunik Province. Pashinyan slammed the incident as abduction, and Yerevan contacted the European Court of Human Rights in this regard.