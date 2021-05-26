West begins to speculate about "Moscow’s hand" in Ryanair incident, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia has noticed that Western countries have begun to speculate about the non-existent "hand of Russia" in the situation around the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We notice that our partners, mostly, the Western ones, leaders, heads of government, official representatives and media outlets, mostly, also the mainstream ones, are commenting on this situation in the context of some connection to Russia. <...> The speculation began on the non-existent ‘hand of Moscow’ in this incident as well," she noted.

"I read the opinions of many and they didn’t surprise me, yet still there is a certain line both in decency and the professional ethics," the diplomat added.

The West will not give up attempts to peg any neural development to its policy directed against Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

"Even if something neutral event happens, regardless of whether it is related or not related with Russia, the West will never abandon attempts to peg it to or use it in the interests I have mentioned. By hook or by crook," Zakharova said while commenting on attempts by some Western countries to link the Ryanair plane incident in Minsk with Russia.

"Any additional events that are either induced by the collective West, or had been pre-programmed in advance, by no means influence the general trend of Rusophobic thought. We have calculated it, we have realized where the leaders of this collective West are directing all those who follow in its footsteps. Containment of our country, policy of sanctions and the maximum interference in our internal affairs," Zakharova said.

Moscow is calling against substituting the investigation into the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk with political statements, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry told.

"Who decided to substitute the investigation based on existing rules and laws exclusively with political statements? This terrifying noise of many voices that we are hearing now," she said.