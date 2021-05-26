Russian, Armenian defense chiefs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart Vagharshak Harutyunyan discussed over the phone on Tuesday evening the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, [the sides] discussed the situation in the region and areas where Russia’s peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh is accomplishing its mission as well as other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service earlier reported that Harutyunyan had held talks with Commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh Rustam Muradov. They discussed the situation in the Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.