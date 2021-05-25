Decision on Putin-Biden meeting offers chance for dialogue, says Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The decision to organize a meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva inspires cautious optimism as it may provide a chance for dialogue between the two powers, a Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"The decision to hold a meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Geneva on June 16 gives a chance for the beginning of a regular dialogue between the two major nuclear powers," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house.

He pointed out that the summit’s agenda was expected to include issues of strategic stability, anti-coronavirus efforts, and the settlement of regional conflicts. "In other words, all the spheres where Moscow and Washington can and must try to find points of contact for cooperation," he stressed.

"Naturally, we are not speaking about any reset 2.0, but it is necessary to raise the level of Russian-US relations from a negative level, first of all, from the point of view of international security. So far, we have cautious optimism and we will judge the results by the concrete actions of our American partners," Slutsky added.

Impetus for improvements

The summit meeting between the Russian and US Presidents will help begin the process of improving relations between the two countries, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The meeting is important not only for Russia and the United States but also for the entire world. The world is braced for it. It may not be enough to resolve all the problems but it will pave the way for the the improvement of our relations," he said.

Although, in his words, the meeting’s agenda would include a wide range of issues, no breakthrough solutions could be expected "because the process of degradation in the bilateral relations has gone too far."

"It is a difficult job to clear the debris, as Minister [of Foreign Affairs Sergey] Lavrov said. But nevertheless, both sides obviously want to begin this process, at least, to play down rhetoric in relations and show more restraint in interpreting each other’s steps," Dzabarov stressed.

According to the lawmaker, Geneva is a very good venue for a summit. "Geneva often hosted serious talks between leading nations, welcomed various delegations from different countries. So, I think this is the right choice of the venue," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, both the Kremlin and the White House said that the Putin-Biden summit would take place in Geneva on June 16. According to the Kremlin press service, the presidents will discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of Russian-US relations, problems of strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since the 46th US president entered the Oval Office. It will also be Putin’s first foreign visit since January 2020, when he visited Israel and Palestine.