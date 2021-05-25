{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, China reaffirm commitment to boosting ties, says Kremlin

The parties discussed ways to further enhance Russian-Chinese relations based on comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi have held a telephone conversation, reaffirming commitment to boost relations, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s verbal message, reaffirming commitment to boosting bilateral ties in all areas, was conveyed to Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

The parties discussed ways to further enhance Russian-Chinese relations based on comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. "The important role of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China, which turned 20 this year was highlighted," the statement added. Several pressing global issues were also touched upon.

Yang Jiechi is currently on a visit to Russia. He is expected to hold the next round of Russian-Chinese strategic stability consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev later on Tuesday.

Tags
China
