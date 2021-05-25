Russia, China reaffirm commitment to boosting ties, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi have held a telephone conversation, reaffirming commitment to boost relations, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s verbal message, reaffirming commitment to boosting bilateral ties in all areas, was conveyed to Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.