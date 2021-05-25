Russia is last island of democracy and freedom, says State Duma speaker

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia is the "last island" of democracy and freedom in the world, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said.

During Tuesday's discussion of a bill restricting the election rights of those involved in the activity of extremist organizations a lower house member from the Liberal Democratic Party, Sergey Ivanov, expressed his critical attitude to the proposed bill.

In reply, Volodin recalled the January 6 events in the United States, in particular protests by supporters of the former president, Donald Trump, in front of the Congress building.

"About 500 people were arrested and brought to justice on criminal charges. They face prison terms of 15 to 25 years for coming to Capitol Hill, entering the Congress building and expressing their stance and their point of view. They were charged with domestic terrorism. Now, is somebody here going to say that we have no democracy or freedom? Is somebody saying here that somebody is maltreated?"

"Colleagues, Russia is the last island of democracy and freedom. We are on this island. Let us stop talking like this and take a look at how the world is developing. How we will go about the business of building life on this island and if it will grow bigger depends on us," he added.