MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Ukraine is turning into a warmongering regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative to increase the army’s troop strength.

According to Zakharova, these developments are unfolding "amid activities aimed at filling Ukraine with NATO weapons and bloating its defense budget." "This is how a warmongering regime, which can barely control the domestic situation and extremist mayhem, is being nurtured in the heart of Europe. Neo-Nazi’s torches illuminate the stifling of freedoms and civil rights, crippling young Ukrainians," the Russian diplomat noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky submitted a bill on the foundations of natural resistance to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), as well as a draft document increasing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.