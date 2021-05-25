Russia ready to cooperate with EU on basis of mutual respect, parity, says Lavrov

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russia and the European Union should go ahead on the basis of parity without unilateral imposition of any preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint press conference on Tuesday following talks with his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo.

According to him, the relations between Russia and the EU "are going through tough times as a result of the decisions made in Brussels in 2014 to destroy the whole architecture of the bilateral interaction." "We reaffirmed our readiness to reinstate cooperation if the European Union is ready to do it on the basis of mutual respect and parity and not through imposing any unilateral preconditions on us," he stressed.