Joint struggle against hackers, rumored to have Russian connections, crucial — Peskov

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The struggle against hackers who are rumored to have Russian connections, if Moscow's foes are to be believed, must be conducted together by all countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.
Asked if there was any chance such problems might be discussed at a possible meeting of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin ad Joe Biden, the Kremlin official replied that the Russian leader had earlier addressed all countries with a proposal for cooperation in the field of information security and struggle against cybercrimes, which, he stressed, were crucial and had no alternative.
"Without such interaction it will be impossible for banishing or minimizing the threat coming from the notorious hackers that our foes suspect of having connections with the Russian state," Peskov said.
"This cooperation is extremely important as such," the Kremlin official said.
On May 13, Biden said the United States wished to develop international standards of struggle against cybercrime and that this issue would be discussed at a possible Russian-US summit. The Kremlin then said it was a positive signal, adding that Moscow's long-standing initiative for cooperation in this sphere earlier met with no reciprocity from Washington.