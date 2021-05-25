Kremlin condemns ‘outrageous’ incident with Belarusian flag in Riga

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks that the incident in Riga, where the Belarusian state flag was taken off and replaced with a different one during the 2021 IIHF World Championship, is outrageous.

"We saw that the Belarusian flag was replaced with a flag that is not the Belarusian one. Of course, this is a rather outrageous incident," he told reporters on Tuesday.

On May 24, the Mayor of Riga informed that the Belarusian state flag, which was raised near a Riga hotel accommodating national hockey teams, was replaced by a white, red, and white one, used by the Belarusian opposition. According to local officials, this was done as a sign of support for the Belarusian people.

Following the incident, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) published a statement, in which it stressed that it is an apolitical organization and that the actions of the Belarusian government should not affect the players of the national team performing at the championship. The statement says that the Belarusian national flag will remain at all championship facilities, while the federation hopes that Latvia will reconsider the removal of the flag near the hotel in Riga.

For his part, the Mayor of Riga stated that he plans to take off the IIHF flags in the city after its demands to reinstate the Belarusian state flag.