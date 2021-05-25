Russia supports African nations’ efforts to fight terrorism, Putin says

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the heads of state and government of African countries on the occasion of Africa Day, emphasizing Moscow’s readiness to support their efforts in fighting terrorism, epidemic diseases, and responding to other challenges regarding global security. The telegram was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"Russia cherishes the traditionally friendly relations with its African partners and invariably supports their efforts aiming to resolve local conflicts, counter-terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking, epidemics and other challenges to regional and global security," Putin’s message said.

Noting that Africa Day has become a symbol of triumph by the nations of the continent over colonialism and their quest for independence, peace, and prosperity, the Russian head of state pointed out their substantial success on the socio-economic front, as well as their growing role in resolving issues on the international agenda. The Russian president focused on enhancing constructive cooperation and advancing integration processes within the framework of the African Union and a number of sub-regional structures.

Putin expressed confidence that the entire range of Russian-African ties would be further expanded based on the agreements reached at the 2019 Russia-Africa summit.