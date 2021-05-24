Kremlin unaware of alleged detention of Russians during Ryanair flight incident

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not have any information that Russian citizens were allegedly detained after yesterday's forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk. If such detention took place, the Belarusian side would inform the Russian embassy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"No, the Kremlin has no information [on the detention of the Russian citizens]. Once again, according to international norms, the Belarusian side will inform our embassy about any detention of a Russian citizen or citizens and will submit information with regards to this," he specified.

Thus, the Kremlin representative commented on the information about the alleged detention of a Russian citizen on board that flight and responded to a question on whether Moscow was planning to do something in order to return the Russian citizens home.

According to him, the Kremlin has no information that allegedly several Russians for some reason could not board the flight which then departed from Minsk to Vilnius. "We simply do not have this information: who departed, from where, and for what reason. So, I cannot comment on anything," Putin’s press secretary explained. In response to a question as to whether the Kremlin would request this information, the spokesman replied, "we have aviation authorities, so this would be their purview."

He emphasized that the Kremlin cannot make an inquiry with the authorities in Minsk regarding the fate of any Russians onboard the Ryanair flight. "The issue of consular services for Russian citizens abroad is fully and completely the prerogative of the [Russian] Foreign Ministry. When such detentions happen, then the country where it happened is simply obligated to inform the Russian diplomatic mission," he explained.

About the incident

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane that took off from Athens made an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport after a reported bomb threat. After the landing and inspection, no bomb was found inside. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into a false bomb alarm.

Among the passengers on that flight was Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognized as extremist. This individual was detained by law enforcement officials once the plane had landed in the Belarusian capital. The Russian Embassy stated that it was checking the information on the detention of a Russian citizen in Minsk.