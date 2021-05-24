West puts pressure on Minsk while promising aid for "transition to democracy" — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The West is continuing to put pressure on the Belarusian authorities while at the same time promising aid in exchange for "transition to democracy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview.

"The Western countries have been stepping up pressures on Minsk, but at the same time promising lavish economic aid in exchange for what they describe as 'transition to democracy'. The West has gone as far as trying to intimidate Belarusian civil servants and law enforcement employees with international judicial persecution," he said.