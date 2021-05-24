'Well-wishers' to keep up pressure on Belarus, Russia won’t leave ally in trouble — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow is always ready to come to Minsk’s aid especially against the backdrop of the external pressure exerted over the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the interview with the Argumenty i Facty newspaper.

"We can suppose that ‘well-wishers’ of Belarus will not stop at this [pressuring the Belarusian leadership]. We are concerned by more calls by [Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana] Tikhanovskaya to mobilize protesters in August-September this year. We are hoping that the Belarusian people will show the wisdom it has in its nature and will not toe the line of those who are trying to use this situation in their self-serving interests," he noted.