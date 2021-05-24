Russia’s military drills in April took place far from Donbass region, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia held military drills in April at a considerable distance from the Donbass region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the newspaper Argumenty I Fakty on Monday.

"Scheduled drills of the Russian Armed Forces take place every year and complete the winter and spring period of combat training. They run on Russian territory and at a considerable distance from the Donbass area. It was these drills that have already been completed that Kiev tried with the support of Western countries to pass off as the escalation of tension," the Russian foreign minister said.

Western countries have repeatedly expressed their concern over the past few weeks over the Ukrainian military’s allegations of the Russian troop’s build-up near the borders with Ukraine. However, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian forces’ movement on Russia’s territory should not worry other states as it posed no danger.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a decision on April 22 to end the inspection measures in the Southern and Western Military Districts as the troops had fulfilled all the assigned tasks.

The defense minister set the task for the General Staff, the commanders of the military districts’ troops and the airborne forces "to plan and start returning the troops to their permanent stations from April 23, carry out a detailed analysis and sum up the results of the troops’ surprise inspection." The defense chief ordered to return the troops that took part in the combat readiness inspections to their permanent bases by May 1.