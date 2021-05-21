Fake news about Russia often comes from states, not just people - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Entire states are frequently behind the spread of fake news about Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told participants in the New Knowledge marathon on Friday.

Peskov pointed out that the sources of information, which Russian President Vladimir Putin receives, need to be analyzed and fact-checked.

"The president has a whole machine of the state, a whole arsenal of departments, services and agencies that analyze information, that search for information which is injected and imposed on us from outside, the information about us that circulates abroad. This information is analyzed for fakes, while the trends of contracted fake news campaigns are identified," Peskov said.

"Those campaigns take place rather frequently. It is not just individuals, but states that are behind such campaigns, and when other states fight against us in the information field, they do it systematically," he added.

Peskov pointed out that the Russian leader has access to all the information available on the market.

"What is more, he has state-run news agencies that employ great professionals who also work day and night to distinguish the truth from lies," he stressed.