Russian, US diplomats have solutions on normalizing relations, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian and American diplomats are actively working to normalize relations between the two countries, and there have been certain solutions developed over the past days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russia-24 TV channel on Friday.

Referring to the discussion at the "New Knowledge" educational marathon, where American businessman Elon Musk took part, the Kremlin press secretary highlighted that political subjects were absent during the event. "The absence of politics did not prevent the mutual affinity," the spokesman noted, adding that such shared affinity among scientists, technologists, students, and visionaries "may serve as a foundation for normalizing transnational relations."

"Especially since our diplomatic colleagues are working actively in this direction and there has been some progress over the past several days," Putin’s press secretary pointed out.

The spokesman suggested that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who also plans to participate in the "New Knowledge" marathon on Friday can "share his first-hand experiences."

Talking about his impressions after Musk’s speech, the Kremlin representative described him an as "a remarkable person." In his opinion, for Russia’s young people "it is very important to understand what they think over there (in the US), what’s important for them, what kind of visionaries they have." "Since he (Musk) is more of a visionary than a businessman. We also have a lot of similarly talented people, maybe, they are not as successful as Elon Musk in terms of business, but we have the same huge amount of our own local talent, who are visionaries as well, that is why it is important and necessary for the young people to compare the visionary worldview," the press secretary stated.

"The Znanie (Knowledge) Society is not about politics, there was not a single question asked about politics or about Russian-American relations, at the same time, this did not prevent Musk from saying that he admired our guys’ energy and motivation, and that motivation is the key to success nowadays. If a person wants to acquire knowledge, he will, if he doesn’t, there is no way to force him," the spokesman stressed.