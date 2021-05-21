Russia resists politicizing environmental agenda, upper house speaker says

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Some countries seek to use environmental issues to their own advantage, often times dragging environmental organizations into their games, but Russia consistently opposes attempts to politicize the environmental agenda, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyeko said in an interview with the Parlamentskaya Gazeta newspaper ahead of the Nevsky International Ecological Congress, scheduled to take place in Russia’s St. Petersburg on May 27-28.

"Unfortunately, we can see certain countries and circles manipulating environmental issues as a tool to achieve their political, financial and environmental goals. This is what sometimes happens around large-scale projects such as Nord Stream 2. Directly and indirectly involving environmental organizations and movements in these games is a widespread practice. Russia has been consistently resisting attempts to politicize the environmental agenda," the Russian senate speaker pointed out.

However, according to Matviyenko, that’s not an excuse for trying to drive environmental activists out of the public field. "Here is where I stand: I believe that it is an important creative force and the government needs to support it and cooperate with it. This is what our legislative chamber is doing that. As the organizers of the congress, we have made sure that domestic environmental organizations participate in it more actively than before," the Russian senate speaker noted.

She emphasized that Russia’s goal was not only to catch up with advanced countries in terms of cherishing nature but also to become one of the leaders in that field. "I consider it a priority to develop and adopt laws and regulations increasing businesses’ responsibility for environmental damage," the Federation Council speaker said.

"Such laws will undoubtedly encourage economic entities to show more respect for nature and abandon practices aimed at predatory exploitation of natural resources," Matviyenko stressed.