REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that he intends to discuss how to develop bilateral relations further.

"Perhaps, this is our task: in elaboration of the telephone conversations of our presidents [we should] determine how we will continue to build our relations further," Lavrov said.

Approaches of Russia and U.S. on many international issues seriously differ, Lavrov said.