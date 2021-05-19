Moscow sees progress in bringing US back to Iranian nuclear deal - ministry

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry sees significant progress at the Vienna talks aimed at Washington’s rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

"Significant progress was noted which was achieved by members of the Joint Commission in settling problematic points relating to the US return to implementation of its commitments under the JCPOA in the interests of a functioning nuclear deal in its original parameters. Resolute commitment was reaffirmed to facilitate quick achievement of the reached agreements," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Russian diplomatic agency underscored that the Joint Commission in Vienna will meet again next week, while the expert-level work will continue without interruptions.

On May 19, Vienna hosted another meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission which confirmed the results of the fourth round of the talks to reinstate the nuclear deal in its entirety.