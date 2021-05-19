Kiev implements policy of radical Ukrainian nationalists — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government curtails the operation of opposition media outlets and persecutes the politicians who advocate peace and dialogue with Donbass, thus implementing the policy of radical nationalists, Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the Contact Group seeking peace for Donbass, told reporters after a regular round of the Contact Group’s talks on Wednesday.

"It is crucial for the people of Ukraine that the work of the Contact Group should be public in order the steps taken to resolve the conflict will be known to everyone. But today we are witnessing the opposite situation, as the operation of alternative media outlets is being restricted, while the Kiev authorities are continuing and expanding their persecution of those Ukrainian politicians and public figures who call for peace and dialogue with Donbass, and for the honest public dialogue within Ukraine," he stated.

"The current Ukrainian government is speedily transforming into a party of war, no less aggressive or irresponsible than its predecessors. And the fact that it is creating more and more problems for Ukraine is not a coincidence. Kiev is implementing the policy of radical Ukrainian nationalists," he said.