Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Reykjavik to meet Blinken in several hours

REYKJAVIK, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit in Iceland where he will participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting as well as conduct several bilateral meetings, including with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to a TASS correspondent, the Russian delegation arrived at Keflavik International Airport on Wednesday evening. Among the events scheduled for today is the working dinner of the foreign ministers of the Arctic Council member states and the first face-to-face talks of the Russian top diplomat with his American counterpart.