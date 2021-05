Parties to Open Skies Treaty fail to encourage US to resume participation, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. In theory, the United States has time to revise its position on the Treaty on Open Skies until June 2, which is when the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) will consider a bill on Moscow’s withdrawal from the treaty, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"In theory, the United States has time until June 2 to show common sense," she pointed out.