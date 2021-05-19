Historic chance to emerge from quarantine stronger shouldn’t be missed, former PM says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev thinks that the coronavirus pandemic provides a historic chance to become stronger.

"We shouldn’t miss the historic chance to emerge from the quarantine stronger, united, inspired by the common principles and goals of our civilization. And I am confident that on this path, like a hundred years ago, the law will be our trusted assistant," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The deputy chairman said that it was bad news that the world became more divided than before in the sphere of international relations, including due to the pandemic. "Unfortunately, it is not only that the disagreements have not been overcome, but they are compounding. And the world is not becoming safer despite technological breakthroughs, caused, among other things, by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus," he said.

Yet, overall, in his opinion, "mankind survived the toughest months of the global epidemic with dignity," demonstrating unparalleled feats, compassion, self-sacrifice and solidarity.