Russia welcomes end of hot phase of border conflict between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the end of the hot phase of a border conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Wednesday.

"We have talked about the positive example that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are setting by moving from confrontation to cooperation. We are very pleased that the hot phase of the recent conflict is over and the two countries have launched demarcation efforts," Lavrov said, emphasizing the need "to boost the process in every possible way."

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoi water intake facility escalated on April 28, after skirmishes had erupted between the residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, clashes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars, automatic weapons and Mi-24 military helicopters. On the evening of April 29, the parties agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops.