United Russia remains Russia’s major political force despite approval ratings — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the various approval ratings of Russia’s political parties and views United Russia as the country’s major and largest political force, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Currently, various ratings, different polls and different data are published all the time. We keep a close eye on them, we analyze these ratings, but, anyway, United Russia has been and remains the major and largest political force in Russian politics," he said commenting on the results of the poll conducted by the Levada Center (designated as a foreign agent NGO in Russia). According to that poll, only 15% of Moscow residents are ready to vote for the ruling party, if the elections are held this coming Sunday.

Peskov refrained from commenting on the political prospects for the winners of the Leaders of Russia competition but suggested that the Kremlin is likely to follow their accomplishments. "You know that the Russia - Land of Opportunity organization is working in close cooperation with the relevant departments of the presidential administration, so there is a constant exchange of information about graduates. This is true indeed," the Kremlin spokesman said.