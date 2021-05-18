Putin says Russia will continue providing military-technical assistance to Laos

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia will continue providing military and technical assistance to the Laotian army, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.

"We are satisfied with the level of interaction with Laos as Russia’s reliable partner in Southeast Asia," the Russian leader said.

"We will continue providing military and technical assistance to the people’s army of Laos and train Laotian servicemen at universities of the Russian Defense Ministry," Putin said.

Russia supports the efforts aimed at deepening the two countries’ cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres and expanding the dialogue in international organizations, the Russian leader said.

Putin also stressed that the relations between Russia and Thailand were developing well. "Both countries are developing contacts between the security councils, the leadership of the defense ministries, organizing visits of naval ships and working on mutually advantageous projects in the military and technical sphere," the Russian president said.

"Besides, the two countries have accumulated vast experience of interaction in trade and tourism and it is important to expand and diversify these areas," Putin added.