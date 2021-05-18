Russia will continue to assist in forming Afghanistan free of terrorism, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia will continue to assist in forming an economically independent Afghanistan, free from terrorism, and drug-related crime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony of presenting credentials to the new ambassadors in the Kremlin.

"The peaceful development of Afghanistan is of key importance for security and stability in Central and South Asia. Russia will continue to assist in forming an independent, economically independent Afghan state, free from terrorism and drug-related crime," Putin said.

He assured that Moscow will continue to support direct inter-Afghan negotiations on national reconciliation, including through the SCO.