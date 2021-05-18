Russia hopes Lavrov, Blinken to discuss entire agenda during upcoming meeting - diplomat

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss both the bilateral and the international agenda at the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial session, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS Tuesday.

"The [meeting] will take place at the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial session, the time is limited. I believe they will go through the entire agenda. Which includes both bilateral and international matters," he said.