Lavrov talks economic cooperation with French companies’ CEOs

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed cultivating trade and economic cooperation with CEOs of French companies operating in Russia, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In his speech, the minister emphasized that France is traditionally an important foreign partner for Russia, with which we plan to further foster comprehensive relations, including in trade and economic cooperation. He confirmed Russia’s interest in attracting French investment in the national economy," the statement said.

Head of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Emmanuel Quidet noted that despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic French entrepreneurs were ready for close cooperation with Russia, in particular in the high-tech field.

"During the meeting a meaningful discussion was held on the situation and prospects of the Russian-French business partnership and Russian-EU relations. The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.