CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council to meet on July 1 — Russian lower house speaker

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will gather for a meeting on July 1, speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house and president of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly said on Monday.

"Naturally, the pandemic has had its impacts. It is gradually subsiding. So, I hope we will soon meet during the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s session that will be held on July 1," the Duma website quoted him as saying during a meeting with speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan.

The politicians discussed relations between Russia and Armenia and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. "Our relations in the framework of inter-parliamentary contacts are developing," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has done a lot" to stop the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mirzoyan, in turn, noted that Armenia and Russia have special relations based on the centuries-long history. "These are relations between strategic partners, allies. I am sure no one has any doubts that these relations will continue to develop dynamically," he stressed.

According to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s website, the meeting of the organization’s Council will be held in Dushanbe.

The Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly includes parliament speakers from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan and is tasked to organize the Assembly’s work. The Russian State Duma speaker is the current Assembly’s president.