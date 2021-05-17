Top diplomats of Russia, Sierra Leone to discuss bilateral ties, fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his counterpart from Sierra Leone David Francis on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties are expected to discuss the fight against terrorism in Africa, as well as bilateral relations. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia and Sierra Leone maintain active political dialogue and cooperation within the United Nations and on other multilateral platforms.

The two top diplomats will particularly address crises and the fight against terrorism in the Sahel-Sahara region, West Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Central African Republic, as well as efforts to prevent the spread of dangerous infectious diseases, including the novel coronavirus. In addition, the parties will thoroughly discuss cooperation between Russia and African nations in light of preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit. Special attention will be paid to boosting trade, economic and investment ties.

Russia and Sierra Leone are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders. Lavrov and Francis may also touch upon the possibility of opening a Russian embassy in Freetown.