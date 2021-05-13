Mishustin's Cabinet are fighters forced to deal with blazing covid crisis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Mikhail Mishustin-led government has enabled Russia to negotiate the covid crisis at minimal costs, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said about Wednesday's report the head of the Cabinet presented to the State Duma (parliament's lower house).

"The Mishustin-led government got down to work in the capacity of a fire-fighting team," Peskov said, adding that the pandemic had triggered an unprecedented world crisis.

"The government's anti-crisis efforts have let us live through - we are about to live through - this period at the lowest costs possible," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesmen stressed it was very important that "the government is already contemplating the need for achieving a growth trajectory and drawing up growth plans."

"Certainly, this has repeatedly drawn favorable comments from the president," Peskov said.

Mishustin on May 12 addressed the State Duma with a report on the government's performance in 2020.