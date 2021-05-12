Kazan school shooting to influence consideration of gun bill, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Last Tuesday's school shooting tragedy in Kazan will certainly have an impact on the legislators' attitude when they will be considering a bill on tighter gun laws, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"It goes without saying that this incident cannot but influence progress in the discussion when the bill undergoes the second reading, to say the least," Peskov said, when asked about some lawmakers' opinion legislation in this field might be eased somewhat.

"Naturally, a certain impact on this process is inevitable. What happened yesterday and the president's instruction that followed will influence the further discussion," Peskov said.

About the instruction to tighten legislation concerning the circulation of weapons, which President Vladimir Putin made three years ago and more orders to this effect given after the Kazan tragedy on Tuesday Peskov said that "this is the right moment to synchronize watches and monitor progress in the implementation of the previous instructions." Nevertheless, he warned against anticipating events, because "the president issued the latest instructions just yesterday" and the "corresponding conclusions will be derived."

"Clearly, this issue will be addressed and the necessary decisions made," Peskov said, adding that he lacked the latest information regarding the implementation of Putin's earlier instructions.

On Tuesday, a former student of Kazan's school No. 175 entered the school building and staged a shooting. Nine people were killed and 23 injured. The attacker was detained. Criminal proceedings were launched against him on charges of killing two or more people.