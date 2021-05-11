Russian diplomat expresses concern over escalating tensions in Jerusalem, Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, May 11./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met on Tuesday with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, conveying Moscow’s concern over escalating tensions in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation, they discussed substantively the current developments in East Jerusalem, in particular in the area of Al-Aqsa Mosque and around the Gaza Strip," the ministry said. The diplomats "also discussed the results of consultations on that issue held at the UN Security Council," it added.

"The Russian side expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation of tensions. An emphasis was put on the importance of ending the violence as soon as possible, as well as any actions fraught with further degradation of the situation on the security track," the Foreign Ministry went on to say.

The Russian side also "emphasized the necessity to abide by the status quo regarding the holy places in Jerusalem, documented in the Jordan-Israel peace treaty, as well as the UN resolutions concerning that city," the ministry added

The meeting "reaffirmed Russia’s determination to continue to assist in the restart of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, including through engaging the mechanism of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators," the ministry pointed out.

The meeting was requested by the Israeli diplomat.