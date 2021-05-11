Russia looks forward to first results of working group on Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, May 11. /TASS/. Russia is anticipating the initial results of the trilateral working group seeking to restore transportation and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh quite soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the negotiations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov Tuesday.

"We commend the work of the trilateral group of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the three states, which - I would rather not get ahead of myself and voice any assessments for them - is operating quite productively. We have all reasons to believe that we will have the first results of this work in the nearest future," the top diplomat said.

On January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed on establishing a working group of Deputy Prime Ministers that would focus on reviving transportation and economic ties in the region. Baku and Yerevan have challenged the sovereignty of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988, when it declared independence from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic.