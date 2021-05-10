Lavrov arrives in Baku

BAKU, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Baku on a two-day visit on Monday.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Talks between Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov are scheduled for May 11.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the visit is expected to focus on a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, along with their cooperation in the international arena. Practical aspects of the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh statements of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 will be in the spotlight.

On May 5-6, the Russian foreign minister visited Yerevan and held meetings with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan and Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.