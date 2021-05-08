Putin, Kazakh president discuss regional security, fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym·Jomart Tokayev have held a telephone conversation, discussing integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAUE), regional security issues and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The parties discussed a number of practical issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders also exchanged views on collective activities aimed at promoting integration processes within the EAEU and touched upon several issues related to regional security," the statement reads.

Besides, Putin and Tokayev congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, emphasizing its importance for the people of both countries, the Kremlin press service added.