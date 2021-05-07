Long-term impacts of Covid pandemic hard to predict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection has helped generate positive tendencies in combating the pandemic but its long-term impact is difficult to anticipate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Lifestyles have changed dramatically. And despite the positive tendencies prompted by the mass use of coronavirus vaccines, it is difficult to predict the long-term, so to say, deferred, consequences of the crisis," he told a UN Security Council online meeting.