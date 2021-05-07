Russian, Uzbek presidents ready to promote stabilization on Tajik-Kyrgyz border — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbek Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, have confirmed their readiness to promote stabilization of the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"When discussing the situation in Central Asia, including in the light of the recent developments on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, the presidents hailed agreements between Dushanbe and Bishkek to settle the conflict by political and diplomatic means and confirmed their readiness to offer all-round assistance to further stabilization of the situation," it said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and MIrziyoyev agreed to continue contacts at various levels.