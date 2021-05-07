Putin, Tajik president to discuss situation on Tajik-Kyrgyz border on May 8 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon will hold talks in Moscow on May 8, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties are expected to exchange views on pressing regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and ways to stabilize the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the two leaders will also "discuss the current state and the prospects for mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as issues related to the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic."

The heads of state will also touch upon "various aspects of efforts to further boost Russian-Tajik strategic partnership and allied relations, particularly as Tajikistan is presiding over the Collective Security Treaty Organization this year."

The Kremlin press service added that Rahmon would attend a military parade marking the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War, set to take place in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.