Russian Embassy confirms protest note from Estonia over alleged airspace violation

TALLINN, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Tallinn confirmed the summoning of Ambassador Alexander Petrov to the Estonian Foreign Ministry for the presentation of a diplomatic note over the alleged violation of the Estonian airspace by a Russian plane.

"On May 6, Russian Ambassador Alexander Petrov was invited to the Estonian Foreign Ministry over the alleged violation of Estonian airspace by a Russian plane," the Embassy told TASS. "During the meeting, a number of other issues were also touched upon, including those regarding the current relations between Russia and the EU."

On Thursday, the Estonian Defense Forces General Staff claimed that a Russian Il-96 plane violated the republic’s airspace, entering it near Vaindloo island and staying in it for about one minute. The plane’s transponder was on, but the plane had no flight plan, the statement said. The plane also had no contact with the Estonian air dispatch service.