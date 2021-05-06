Lavrov forecasts greater trade turnover between Russia, Armenia as pandemic ebbs

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. The decline in foreign trade turnover between Russia and Armenia is temporary, and the volumes will increase once the coronavirus pandemic dies out, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a press conference following the talks with Armenia’s top diplomat Ara Ayvazyan.
"There is no doubt that as we get out of the epidemiological situation, [our] trade turnover will increase, and at a rapid pace," he predicted. The Russian minister recalled that the decline amounted to 9.6%, but the remaining volume of $2.3 bln still remains very solid.
"The intergovernmental commission is engaged in specific issues of restoring the growth of trade," Lavrov pointed out.
He also shed light on "the opportunities that are opening up thanks to the work of the tripartite group of deputy prime ministers to unblock economic and transport links in the region." "When these agreements are undoubtedly reached, they will significantly boost both Russian-Armenian [trade] volume and overall interaction between Armenia and its neighbors in the region," Lavrov forecasted.