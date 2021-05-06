Lavrov forecasts greater trade turnover between Russia, Armenia as pandemic ebbs

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. The decline in foreign trade turnover between Russia and Armenia is temporary, and the volumes will increase once the coronavirus pandemic dies out, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a press conference following the talks with Armenia’s top diplomat Ara Ayvazyan.

"There is no doubt that as we get out of the epidemiological situation, [our] trade turnover will increase, and at a rapid pace," he predicted. The Russian minister recalled that the decline amounted to 9.6%, but the remaining volume of $2.3 bln still remains very solid.